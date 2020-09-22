SC lifts lockdown on Dhofar Governorate
Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Tuesday has decided to lift the lockdown on Dhofar governorate, starting October 1.
The committee appreciated the generous directives of His Majesty the Sultan, who presided over the meeting of the Supreme Committee last week.
The Supreme Committee expressed its concern about the developments of the pandemic and the resurgence of the disease at the local and global levels, due to the complete lack of compliance with the instructions and restrictions.