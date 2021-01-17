Front Stories Local 

SC imposes weeklong lockdown on border outlets, extendable

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic held a follow-up meeting as part of its ongoing convening to manage updates of the pandemic, protect society against it and study ways to curb its spread.

The committee reviewed the report of the specialised technical team on the spread of the new Covid-19 strain and means of protecting all individuals of society against the disease, in general, and the new variant in particular. Accordingly, the Supreme Committee decided to keep land borders of the Sultanate closed for one week, extendable, from tomorrow (Monday, January 18, 2021), starting from 6 pm.

A growing rate of lenience has been observed among citizens and individuals in implementing precautionary measures approved by the authorities concerned. It has been noticed that social events drew about large gatherings in tents and other venues, making it possible for the virus to spread among segments of society.

The Supreme Committee reaffirms that the authorities concerned are pressing ahead with ambushing offenders and imposing fines against those who breach its decisions. The decisions seek to protect society and individuals against the disease and to maintain the level of safety. Earlier, a remarkable decline has been observed in the number of deaths and rates of patients admitted in hospitals and Intensive Care Units.

The Supreme Committee wishes safety for all people against all harms. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9396 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman strongly condemns bombings in Afghanistan

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman strongly condemns bombings in Afghanistan

Indian Social club to host festival on April 28, 29

Oman Observer Comments Off on Indian Social club to host festival on April 28, 29

MSM conference on communication

Oman Observer Comments Off on MSM conference on communication