SC imposes weeklong lockdown on border outlets, extendable

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic held a follow-up meeting as part of its ongoing convening to manage updates of the pandemic, protect society against it and study ways to curb its spread.

The committee reviewed the report of the specialised technical team on the spread of the new Covid-19 strain and means of protecting all individuals of society against the disease, in general, and the new variant in particular. Accordingly, the Supreme Committee decided to keep land borders of the Sultanate closed for one week, extendable, from tomorrow (Monday, January 18, 2021), starting from 6 pm.

A growing rate of lenience has been observed among citizens and individuals in implementing precautionary measures approved by the authorities concerned. It has been noticed that social events drew about large gatherings in tents and other venues, making it possible for the virus to spread among segments of society.

The Supreme Committee reaffirms that the authorities concerned are pressing ahead with ambushing offenders and imposing fines against those who breach its decisions. The decisions seek to protect society and individuals against the disease and to maintain the level of safety. Earlier, a remarkable decline has been observed in the number of deaths and rates of patients admitted in hospitals and Intensive Care Units.

The Supreme Committee wishes safety for all people against all harms. –ONA