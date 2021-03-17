SC extends night closure of commercial activities

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Wednesday decided to extend the closure of all commercial activities across all governorates between 8 pm to 5 am until Saturday morning, April 3, 2021, excluding fuel stations, private health institutions and pharmacies, and shops selling and repairing tires inside the fuel the stations.

The Supreme Committee on Wednesday decided to reduce the number of employees who are required to attend the workplace in the government and other public establishments to 70% of the total number of employees starting from Sunday, March 21 until Thursday, April 1.

The Supreme Committee also has decided to ban all direct flights from the United Kingdom.

The committee said the ban also applies for those transits passengers who traveled through UK during the last 14 days with an exception for Omani nationals.

The Supreme Committee has activated the work of volunteers across all wilayats in coordination with walis.

The committee has decided to open the beaches for individual sports activities and asserted that gathering and mass sports activities at the beach are still banned.

The committee urged everyone to abide by the precautionary measures issued by the authorities, either at homes, workplaces, public places, stressing that people should avoid any kind of gatherings including family and social gatherings in homes, farms and any other places.