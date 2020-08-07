Front Stories Local 

SC decides to lift lockdown between governorates from 2pm today

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 on Friday has decided to lift the lockdown between governorates from 2 pm today.

The decision has been made to facilitate the movement of citizens and residents as Sultanate is affected by the tropical weather condition, including heavy rains and thundershowers, starting today.

The committee said that this decision does not include Dhofar, which will remain closed until further notice.

It also added that the ban on movement at night in all governorates of the Sultanate will continue between 7 pm until 6 am until August 8 and between 9 pm until 5 am until the morning of Saturday 15.

Weather Update: Heavy rains in coming days

