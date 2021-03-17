SC bans flights from UK

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Wednesday has decided to ban all direct flights from the United Kingdom to the Sultanate.

The committee said the ban also applies to those transits passengers who traveled through UK during the last 14 days with an exception for Omani nationals.

The Supreme Committee on Wednesday decided to extend the closure of all commercial activities across all governorates between 8 pm to 5 am until Saturday morning, April 3, 2021, excluding fuel stations, private health institutions and pharmacies, and shops selling and repairing tires inside the fuel the stations.

The Supreme Committee on Wednesday decided to reduce the number of employees who are required to attend the workplace in the government and other public establishments to 70% of the total number of employees starting from Sunday, March 21 until Thursday, April 1.

The Supreme Committee has activated the work of volunteers across all wilayats in coordination with walis.

The committee has decided to open the beaches for individual sports activities and asserted that gathering and mass sports activities at the beach are still banned.