SC bans entry of all visitors, except citizens and residents

Muscat: The Supreme Committee has decided to restrict the entry to the Sultanate to citizens and residency visa holders only, from 12 pm on Thursday until further notice.

It also urged citizens and residents to travel outside the Sultanate unless it is absolutely necessary, especially as many countries have tightened travel procedures. The committee also recommended limiting travel outside the Sultanate of official missions.

SC urged private sector companies to implement business continuity plans by working remotely and reducing the number of employees who are required to come to the workplace, similar to reducing the number of employees who are required to attend workplaces in the units of the state’s administrative apparatus and other public legal persons.