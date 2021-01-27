Front Stories Local 

SC bans all sorts of social occasions starting tomorrow

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic held a meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Committee.

The Supreme Committee recommended that citizens and residents reduce travel abroad for official missions and external participations.

The Supreme Committee has recommended that citizens and residents should avoid travelling outside the Sultanate during the upcoming period unless necessary specially after many countries have toughened restrictions on travel and movement.

The Supreme Committee has decided to ban all sorts of social occasions starting Thursday until further notice. It also decided to put off the opening of direct education at colleges and universities.

The Supreme Committee has suspended local public activities associated with mass gatherings such as sports and exhibitions of all types.

The decisions of the Supreme Committee will take effect from Thursday until further notice.

