Sayyid Theyazin reviews bilateral relations with US ambassador

Muscat: HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik al-Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth received in his office today Leslie M. Tsou, ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to the Sultanate.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed strong bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and discussed aspects of the existing cooperation in various fields of common concern.

The meeting also touched on matters pertaining to culture, sports and youth and means of enhancing them to serve the joint interests. –ONA