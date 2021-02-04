Head stories Main 

Sayyid Theyazin receives Swiss Ambassador

Oman Observer ,

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, received here on Thursday Balz Abplanalp, Swiss Ambassador to Oman. The meeting explored aspects of promoting the joint cooperation between the two countries in areas of culture, sports and youth. The meeting also discussed developing such fields through organising joint activities and programmes. It also reviewed
the advanced relations between the two countries and matters
of mutual interest. — ONA

You May Also Like

Use official channels for donations

Oman Observer Comments Off on Use official channels for donations

A space multiplier

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on A space multiplier

Now take aerial tour of Muscat onboard a helicopter

Oman Observer Comments Off on Now take aerial tour of Muscat onboard a helicopter