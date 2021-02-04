Sayyid Theyazin receives Swiss Ambassador

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, received here on Thursday Balz Abplanalp, Swiss Ambassador to Oman. The meeting explored aspects of promoting the joint cooperation between the two countries in areas of culture, sports and youth. The meeting also discussed developing such fields through organising joint activities and programmes. It also reviewed

the advanced relations between the two countries and matters

of mutual interest. — ONA

