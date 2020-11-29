Sayyid Theyazin presides over HM’s Cup final today

MUSCAT: HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth will preside over His Majesty’s Football Cup finals for season 2019-2020 between Dhofar and Al Arouba, today.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), Sayyid Theyazin said that, since its inception, His Majesty’s Football Tournament has contributed to the development of football in the Sultanate and has always been a true translation of the Royal attention accorded by His Majesty to the sports sector in general and football in particular.

His Highness added: “On this auspicious occasion we will be pleased to watch the finals of His Majesty’s Football Cup for the sports season 2019-2020 between Dhofar and Al Arouba.”

The minister of culture, sports and youth explained that His Majesty’s Football Tournament has left a clear footprint in terms of developing the skills of the players, referees, coaches and uplifting their technical standard through training and preparation for matches. This has resulted in many football players shooting to stardom and becoming important additions to the national teams.

‏‎‏‎His Highness congratulated Dhofar and Al Arouba clubs for qualifying to the finals of His Majesty’s Football Cup, wishing them luck to play an enjoyable match that reflects the technical level they have attained.

HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth concluded his statement by saying: “It is my honor to extend loyalty and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for his patronage over the Omani sports”. — ONA