Sayyid Theyazin opens Outward Bound Oman training centre

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al-Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, today opened the training centre of Outward Bound Oman in Al Khoudh.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by HH Sayyid Faisal bin Turki al-Said, Honorary President of Outward Bound Oman and senior dignitaries.

The training centre was set up through the support of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour and it was designed by local consultants “23 Degrees North”. The building of the centre is unique as it adopts solar technologies.

The centre comprises equipment store, administrative offices, two indoor training centres, a lecture hall with a capacity for 60 people and a 9 metre climbing wall.

The centre is the second in a row of three national training centres planned by Outward Bound Oman, with the third centre coming up at Al Jabal Al Akhdar.

The first training centre was opened by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik at Rimal A’Sharqiyah in March 2018.

So far, Outward Bound Oman has training some 18,000 participants since its inception in 2009.

Sulaiman Masoud al-Harthy, Board Chairman, Outward Bound Oman, said in an opening speech that Outward Bound Oman today sets a distinctive landmark in its growth march. “Developing the talents of national youth and preparing them to join the labour market is a matter of great significance,” said al-Harthy, adding that the centre will play a leading role in nurturing the skills of future generation and grooming them to act in line with the government’s Oman Vision 2040.

Outward Bound Oman was launched in May 2009 through partnership of Dentons, Shell and Suhail Bahwan, with support from other pioneering firms in Oman, as part of social investment programmes.

Outward Bound Oman is the arm of an international outreach network that seeks to develop the talents of national youth by conducting open-air trips featuring full of challenges. As many as 200,000 youth from 34 countries around the world take part in the company’s programmes.

Outward Bound Oman’s itinerary serves various age-groups, starting from school students, with an array of ‘skills for life’ courses, in addition to specialist training courses for the development of capabilities of fresh working staff and leaderships of leading companies and establishments in the Sultanate. ONA