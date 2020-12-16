Sayyid Theyazin opens 39th OCA General Assembly meeting

Muscat: HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, on Wednesday opened the 39th general assembly meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

In an opening speech, HH Sayyid Theyazin welcomed the Olympic Council and expressed his thanks for selecting the Sultanate to host the meeting which, he observed, seeks to chart out a roadmap for cooperation on joint sports among countries of the Asian continent.

HH Sayyid Theyazin pointed out that sports championships and events have constituted a central arena for the development of sports in member states and an instrument of spreading the culture of rapprochement and understanding among nations. This will establish pillars of love and peace in the world, said HH Sayyid Theyazin, who reaffirmed his support to the principles of the Olympic Movement and its noble values.

Meanwhile, Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidi, Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC), said, “The OOC and all other members of the Omani sports family welcome the convening of the 39th meeting of the Asian Olympic Council in Muscat. It is an honour to host this meeting at a time the Sultanate is celebrating the 50th National Day of Omani Renaissance established by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour and pursued, with wisdom and aptitude, by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.”

Sayyid Khalid pointed out that the Sultanate, by virtue of its comprehensive renaissance, reached out to the global community and occupied a prominent place among countries of the world. He added that the Sultanate’s global outlook is based on credibility, neutrality, tolerance and cooperation with all. This, he explained, is an extension of the Sultanate’s deep-rooted history and a reflection of the buoyancy mandated by its geographical location as a meeting point between the East and the West.

The meeting was convened via videoconferencing and included a speech by Thomas Bach, Chairman of the International Olympic Committee, who wished the participants success.

The meeting was chaired by Shaikh Ahmed bin Fahd Al Ahmed al Sabah, OCA Chairman.

The morning session included presentations about the two cities of Doha and Riyadh, which contest as candidates to host the forthcoming meeting of the Asian Olympic Council in 2030. –ONA

