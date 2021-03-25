Sayyid Theyazin launches Date Palm in Omani Cultural Heritage

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, on Thursday launched a book titled Date Palm in Omani Cultural Heritage.

The book launch, held at Sayyid Faisal Bin Ali Museum at the ministry’s premises in Al Khuwair, comes as part of a project to collect Omani narrative history.

Speaking at a press event, HH Sayyid Theyazin said that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth incorporated the promotion of Omani cultural identity within its priorities for the forthcoming stage in line with Oman Vision 2040 policies.

He stressed the importance of the book, which he described as a scholarly research in documenting knowledge, engendering cultural identity in society, deepening cultural thinking and enriching communication between Omanis and other peoples of the world.

The ministry’s resolve to document Omani narrative history stems from a conviction to promote the skills and knowledge that enriched social and economic life in the Sultanate and played a role in grooming Omani citizen, said HH Sayyid Theyazin, adding that such action will encourage innovation and creativity in different cultural domains and inspire Omani youth to utilise their potential in rebuilding Oman.