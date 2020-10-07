Sayyid Theyazin decision to assess sports, culture programmes

Muscat: HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, on Wednesday issued a ministerial decision to form a committee to evaluate sports, youth and culture activities and programmes.

The decision comes in implementation of the Royal Decree No 87/2020 establishing the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth and defining its specialisations and organisational structure.

The committee will evaluate the activities and programmes undertaken by the departments under study prior to the cancellation and merging of the Ministry of Sports Affairs, the Ministry of Arts Affairs and the Ministry of Heritage and Culture.

It will look into all that relates to cultural affairs, youth, culture and sports as stated in Annex (1) of the Royal Decree No 87/2020.

The decision reflects an approach to keep up with aspirations of youth and to explore futuristic aspects that pertain to developing generations that are capable of creativity and innovation in all areas. The aim is to contribute to the accomplishment of Oman Vision 2040.

The ministerial decision appoints Sayyid Said bin Sultan bin Yaarub al Busaidi, Cultural Affairs Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, as Chairman of the assessment committee—along with the following as members of the committee:

Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al Busaidi, Hilal bin Saif bin Salim al Siyabi, Khalifa bin Saif bin Rashid al Issaee, Hisham bin Jumaa bin Said al Sinani, Mohammed bin Sulaiman bin Mohammed al Yahmadi, Awadh bin Mohammed bin Abdullah al Luwaihi and Maryam bint Nassir bin Sulaiman al Kharboushiya (also as rapporteur of the committee). –ONA