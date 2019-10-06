Sayyid Shihab to patronize over official reception for RNOV Shabab Oman II

Muscat: The Royal Navy of Oman’s vessel (RNOV) Shabab Oman II will finally anchor in Muscat after completing

its fourth international journey themed (Masts of Glory and Peace) to several European countries as per the Royal Orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces.

An official reception will be held tomorrow (Monday) to mark the return of Shabab Oman II under the auspices of Sayyid Shihab

bin Tariq al Said, Advisor to His Majesty the Sultan at Sultan Qaboos Port in Muttrah.

The vessel will open its doors to visitors, citizens and residents interested in Oman’s ancient maritime heritage on Monday, Tuesday, 7 and 8 October, and in two periods; the first from 11 am to 1 pm, and the second from 4:30 pm to 8 pm.

The visitors can view the vessel’s capabilities, expertise and high potentials of its crew. The vessel’s crew will stage a parade in the Wilayat of Muttrah tomorrow (Monday) at 4:30 pm. –ONA