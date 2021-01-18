Main 

Sayyid Shihab receives written message from Ruler of Dubai

Muscat: HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik bin Taimour al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs has received a written message from Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), inviting HH Sayyid Shihab to attend the 15th International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2021) during next February.

This came when HH Sayyid Shihab received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafaa on Monday Mohammed Sultan al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate.

The meeting reviewed the fraternal relations binding the two brotherly countries and discussed a number of issues of common concern. –ONA

