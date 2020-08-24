Sayyid Shihab receives US Ambassador

Muscat: Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik bin Taimour al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafa’ on Monday Leslie M Tsou, Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to the Sultanate.

The guest was accompanied by Senior Defence Representative at the US Embassy in Muscat. The two sides reviewed the good relations between the two friendly countries. They also exchanged viewpoints on matters of common concern. –ONA