Local 

Sayyid Shihab receives US Ambassador

Oman Observer

Muscat: Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik bin Taimour al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafa’ on Monday Leslie M Tsou, Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to the Sultanate.

The guest was accompanied by Senior Defence Representative at the US Embassy in Muscat. The two sides reviewed the good relations between the two friendly countries. They also exchanged viewpoints on matters of common concern. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7660 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Media Excellence Competition winners declared

Oman Observer Comments Off on Media Excellence Competition winners declared

National Defence College marks annual day

Oman Observer Comments Off on National Defence College marks annual day

Oman oil crude rises $1 mark

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman oil crude rises $1 mark