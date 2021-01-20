Main 

Sayyid Shihab receives GCC Secretary General

Muscat: HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik bin Taimour al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafaa on Wednesday Dr Nayef Falah al Hajraf, GCC Secretary General.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and discussed matters of common concern.

Dr Al Hajraf praised the Sultanate’s role in supporting peace and stability in the GCC region and the world at large. He also commended the Sultanate’s endeavours and its constructive stances in extending bridges of understanding and cooperation among various world’s countries.

The current visit of the GCC Secretary General to the Sultanate comes to give a lecture at the National Defence College (NDC) in the Ministry of Defence.

The meeting was attended by Air Vice Marshal Eng Saleh Yahya al Maskari, NDC Commandant. –ONA

