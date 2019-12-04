Main 

Sayyid Shihab conveys HM the Sultan’s condolences

Muscat: Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq al Said, arrived to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to convey condolences and sympathy of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said on the death of Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz al Saud on Wednesday.

Sayyid Shihab is accompanied by Shaikh Mohammed bin Suayed al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, Dr Saleh bin Salim al Rahbi, Secretary-General of the Office of the Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan and Saif bin Nasser al Badaei, Charge D’Affaires of the Sultanate’s Embassy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sayyid Shihab was seen off by Eid bin Mohammed al Thaqafi, Saudi Ambassador to the Sultanate. –ONA

 

