Sayyid Shihab attends Essebsi’s funeral

TUNIS: Representing His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said attended the state funeral of the late Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi on Saturday. The funeral ceremony was held at the Carthage Palace in the presence of leaders and international dignitaries.

HH Sayyid Shihab delivered His Majesty’s condolences to the government and the friendly people of Tunisia. HH Sayyid Shihab was accompanied by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry,

Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Saud bin Ali al Ruqaishi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Tunisia and Dr Saleh bin Salim al Rahbi, Secretary-General at the Office of the Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan. — ONA

