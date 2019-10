Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, received Dr Khalid bin Mohammed al Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs of Qatar, and his accompanying delegation, in Muscat on Tuesday. They discussed cooperation between the two countries. Dr Al Attiyah left Muscat after an official several-day visit to the Sultanate. He was seen off at Adam Air Base by Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, and Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (Rafo). — ONA

