Sayyid Khalid discusses cooperation with Korean Ambassador

MUSCAT: Sayyid Khalid al Busaidy, Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) Chairman, received Chang- Kyu Kim, South Korean Ambassador to the Sultanate, at his office on Monday. During the meeting, they exchanged talks and discussed many issues of common interest and aspects of cooperation to enhance the existing relationship between the two countries, especially in the sports fields. The South Korean Ambassador expressed his happiness of the meeting and wished Oman sports more success. He appreciated OOC efforts in developing the Olympic Movement in the Sultanate.

