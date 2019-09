Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, received Ali bin Fahad al Hajri, Ambassador of Qatar to the Sultanate, to bid him farewell at the end of his tenure. They discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries. The Qatari ambassador thanked Oman for the cooperation extended to him during his tour of duty in the Sultanate, which enabled him to carry out his assignments. The Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court thanked the ambassador for his efforts that contributed in enhancing the relations between the Sultanate and Qatar and wished him success. — ONA

