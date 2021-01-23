Sayyid Hamoud attends graduation ceremony in Doha

DOHA: Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of Qatar, received Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, at the headquarters of the Police College in Al Sailiya, in the Qatari capital Doha, on Saturday. Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy attended the graduation ceremony of the third batch of candidate students of the Police College at its headquarters in Al Sailiya.

Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani patronised the graduation ceremony, which was held in the presence of officials of Arab states and heads of diplomatic missions. The minister of interior’s participation in the graduation ceremony came in response to an official invitation extended to him by Shaikh Khalid bin Khalifa al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Qatar. — ONA

