Sayyid Haitham receives Duke of Cambridge

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq al Said on Tuesday, received Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his accompanying delegation who arrived in Muscat for a three-day visit to the Sultanate.

Earlier, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his accompanying delegation were received at Khasab Airport by Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, State Minister and Governor of Musandam, and Ambassador Hamish Cowell, UK Ambassador to the Sultanate.

This visit comes within the framework of the strong, bilateral relations binding the Sultanate and the United Kingdom (UK) and supporting the existing cooperation between them in various spheres in a manner that serves the joint interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

