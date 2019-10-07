Local 

Sayyid Faisal Museum hosts exhibition

Oman Observer

The Ministry of Heritage and Culture is organising an exhibition entitled “Preservation of Historical and Archaeological Monuments’’ in Sayyid Faisal Museum at the Ministry’s building. A number of documents and restoration projects are being displayed in the exhibition, through a series of photographs of castles and forts. The exhibition will showcase a documentary film about Bahla Fort and its architectural heritage, as well as models of some castles and forts, and paintings on the making of the Omani Sarrouj (water-resistant mortar), a material extracted from burnt clay, which is used to restore historical monuments. The exhibition also includes a special event for children, during which promotional gifts will be presented to the participants. — ONA

