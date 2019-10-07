Sayyid Faisal Museum hosts exhibition

The Ministry of Heritage and Culture is organising an exhibition entitled “Preservation of Historical and Archaeological Monuments’’ in Sayyid Faisal Museum at the Ministry’s building. A number of documents and restoration projects are being displayed in the exhibition, through a series of photographs of castles and forts. The exhibition will showcase a documentary film about Bahla Fort and its architectural heritage, as well as models of some castles and forts, and paintings on the making of the Omani Sarrouj (water-resistant mortar), a material extracted from burnt clay, which is used to restore historical monuments. The exhibition also includes a special event for children, during which promotional gifts will be presented to the participants. — ONA

