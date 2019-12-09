Sayyid Fahd to attend GCC summit today

Muscat: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, will leave Muscat for Riyadh on Tuesday.

Sayyid Fahd will be leading the Sultanate’s delegation at the 40th Summit of the GCC leaders in Riyadh. The Sultanate, under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan, is always keen to support the GCC march, so that the GCC states achieve aspirations of progress for their peoples.

Sayyid Fahd will be accompanied by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs and officials. — ONA