Sayyid Fahd to attend GCC summit in Riyadh

Muscat: On behalf of His Majesty, HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, will head tomorrow to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He will lead the Sultanate’s delegation at the 40th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Riyadh on Tuesday. ONA

 

