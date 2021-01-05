Sayyid Fahd returns home

Oman Observer
To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated
observer has 9274 posts and counting.See all posts by observer
You May Also Like
Oman looks to forge closer investment ties with China
Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman looks to forge closer investment ties with China
Unicef praises child rights in Sultanate
Oman Observer Comments Off on Unicef praises child rights in Sultanate
Additional flights to Kochi announced from Muscat
Oman Observer Comments Off on Additional flights to Kochi announced from Muscat