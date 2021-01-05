Main 

Sayyid Fahd returns home

Muscat: HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers returned home after leading the Sultanate’s delegation, on behalf of His Majesty, in the 41st Summit of GCC Leaders which was held in Al Ula city in Saudi Arabia.

