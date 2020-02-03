Sayyid Fahd receives UCI President

Muscat: Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers on Monday received David Lappartient, President of Union Cycliste Internationale “UCI” (International Union of Cyclists), who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

After Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guest, he affirmed that the Sultanate attaches a special attention to sport and youth sector, as well as all activities that polish talents and develop skills.

Sayyid Fahd also expressed the Sultanate’s appreciation to the UCI role in supporting cooperation in this field and organizing tournaments in various countries around the world to enhance communication among nations.

He also highlighted the importance of youth and sport activities including Tour of Oman, which is enjoying a broad interest at the global level and as one of the fundamentals in highlighting Oman’s natural, civilized and tourist potentials, as well as its openness to the external world, and highlighting the achievements made during the past years.

The meeting discussed means of supporting cooperation between the Sultanate and the UCI, the foremost of which is establishing the International Centre for Omani Cyclists Training with a technical support from the UCI to upgrade the level of sportsmen in a bid to effectively contribute in international tournaments.

On his turn, David Lappartient, UCI President expressed his gratitude to visit the Sultanate, and the UCI appreciation for the constant, positive cooperation with international sport institutions. He affirmed the UCI preparedness to support Oman in hosting several sport tournaments.

He also valued the Sultanate’s efforts in the good preparation for the success of the Tour of Oman where an elite of talented international cyclists take part annually. He also praised the importance of meetings he is conducting with the Minister of Sports Affairs and officials in the Sultanate.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, Dr Mohamed Wagih Azzam, UCI Vice President and Saif bin Sebaa al Rushaidi, Head of Oman Bicycle Committee. –ONA