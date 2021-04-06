Sayyid Fahd receives receives Vice President of Swiss Federal Council

MUSCAT: HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers received Ignazio Cassis, Vice President of the Federal Council and Head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

The two sides reviewed the relationship between the two friendly countries and ways of bolstering cooperation, exchanged points of view on topics of common concern and discussed regional and international developments.

Mr. Ignazio Cassis expressed Swiss’ desire to foster bilateral relationship with the Sultanate in several areas, affirming his country’s appreciation to the Sultanate’s balanced international policy which earned it praise and appreciation. He commended the results of his meetings with the Omani officials expressing his relief over the future of relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister and Balz Abplanalp, Swiss Ambassador. — ONA