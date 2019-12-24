Sayyid Fahd receives Indian external affairs minister

Muscat: Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud alvSaid, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers on Tuesday received Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India. The guest handed over a written message to Sayyid Fahd from Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, conveying greetings and best wishes of the Indian leadership to His Majesty. Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting comprehensively reviewed the strong, bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means of promoting cooperation between them in economic and trade fields and encouraging joint ventures, in addition to reviewing a range of regional and international issues.

Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs expressed his gratitude and that of his accompanying delegation of this visit, which comes within the framework of the constant consultation between the two countries. He affirmed appreciation of India over the comprehensive progress and development made by the Sultanate, as well as Oman’s outstanding role in enhancing rapprochement and harmony among nations. He commended the outcomes of his meetings with officials in the Sultanate. He also expressed his satisfaction over the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and India, as well as the mutual keenness to upgrade the growing relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs and Munu Mahawar, Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate. –ONA