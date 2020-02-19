Sayyid Fahd receives German Bundestage delegation

Muscat: Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers on Wednesday received a delegation of the German Federal Parliament (The Bundestag), led by Sebastian Münzenmaier, currently visiting the Sultanate.

After welcoming members of the visiting delegation, Sayyid Fahd reviewed the growing bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the Federal Republic of Germany, stemming from the good ties binding them. Sayyid Fahd pointed out that the comprehensive development in the Sultanate is based on several fundamentals, the foremost of which is grooming of the citizen.

Sayyid Fahd also affirmed the firm Shura, and its role in enhancing paths of national action as all state institutions work on its success to serve the public interest.

Sayyid Fahd also pointed out that the Sultanate attaches an attention to all aspects of cooperation including the tourist and health fields due to their positive return in strengthening the relations between peoples.

Conversation during the meeting touched on the Omani-German relations and means of promoting them in economic, tourist and health areas, in addition to reviewing several developments at the regional and international arenas, and issues of common concern.

On his turn, Sebastian Münzenmaier, expressed his gratitude and that of his accompanying delegation over this visit, and the civilized landmarks they viewed. He also expressed his admiration of the Omani approach on the Shura, and fields of development being witnessed by the Sultanate at various levels. He also underscored his country’s keenness to support aspects of cooperation, particularly the tourist field due to the promising potentials enjoyed by the Sultanate.

He also stressed the importance of the talks conducted by the delegation with the Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, and officials at the Council of Oman due to their positives for both parties.

The meeting was attended by Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.