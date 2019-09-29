Sayyid Fahd receives GCC Justice Ministers

Muscat: Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers on Sunday received GCC Justice Ministers who are attending their 29th meeting being hosted by the Sultanate.

After Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guests, he expressed appreciation of the Sultanate under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said for their efforts exerted in justice and legal affairs.

He also highlighted the importance of developing the GCC cooperation level and sharing expertise in the judicial field.

Sayyid Fahd affirmed that the Sultanate spares no efforts in supporting judiciary as an independent authority cooperating with the state establishments to ensure all rights that is the cornerstone of justice in the society.

Conversation during the meeting reviewed the major topics discussed by the ministers of justice, the foremost of which is means of developing courts, procedures of litigation and execution of judgments to enhance the GCC joint action, in addition to the unified system for combating extremism, racism and combating cybercrimes.

The guests thanked the Sultanate for hosting this meeting and the good preparation that contributes in reaching many positive outcomes.

They also praised the constructive role carried out by Oman for the success of the GCC march.

They also expressed their appreciation over various achievements and comprehensive development made in the Sultanate under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Abdul Malik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Minister of Justice, Hamad bin Rashid al Marri, Assistant Secretary General for Legislative and Legal Affairs, Head of the delegation of the GCC Secretariat General. –ONA