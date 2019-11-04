Sayyid Fahd receives GCC housing ministers

Muscat: HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received GCC Ministers of Housing who are taking part in the 17th meeting hosted by the Sultanate, in Muscat on Monday. The meeting touched GCC joint housing action strategy, unifying legislations and enhancing partnership with the private sector.

On their turn, the ministers thanked the Sultanate for hosting this meeting and the good preparation that contributed to reaching several prospective outcomes.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing.

The 17th Meeting of the GCC Ministers and undersecretaries responsible for housing affairs concluded today at GCC Advisory Council in Muscat on Monday.

The 2-day meeting was hosted by the Sultanate and chaired by Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing and Chairman of the session.

The ministers discussed several topics on the agenda. They reviewed the developments of the housing databases website, as well as the minutes of the technical team of the housing databases, the Arab Strategy for Housing and Sustainable Development, and specialised workshops and seminars in the field of housing.

The meeting was also briefed on the most important topics adopted by the meetings of the GCC Technical Housing Affairs Committee, the follow-up decisions of the ministers concerned with housing affairs, the coordination meetings of the GCC housing-concerned bodies to prepare for meetings of Arab Housing and Reconstruction. They also reviewed the programme of field visits to housing projects in the GCC countries.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the draft law of the Union of Property Owners on the management of common areas, the maintenance of buildings and the guide on the best experiences in housing finance, in addition to the proposal of the Secretariat General on highlighting the Gulf housing work in regional and international forums.

It also discussed the GCC Award in the field of housing and its pioneering role in supporting scientific research and successful experiences enjoyed by the GCC countries, transfer them to the rest of the Member States and apply them in their future projects. The next meeting will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates. — ONA

