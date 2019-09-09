Sayyid Fahd receives GCC delegation

His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received in Muscat on Monday the heads of the bodies responsible for financial supervision and integrity in the GCC countries taking part in the fifth meeting being hosted by the Sultanate. HH Sayyid Fahd stressed that the Sultanate, under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan, supports the important role played by the Gulf authorities and bodies, including financial supervision and integrity bodies, which operate according to a common mechanism to keep pace with the requirements of the modern era, which is positively reflected on the countries of the region.

