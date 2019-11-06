Sayyid Fahd receives GCC Chairmen of Supreme, Cassation Courts

Muscat: Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers on wednesday received chairmen of the GCC Supreme and Cassation Courts, who are attending their meeting hosted by the Sultanate.

After welcoming the guests, Sayyid Fahd reviewed the judiciary march in the Sultanate since the dawn of the Blessed Renaissance under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan, as well as the progress witnessed by such march in all fields.

He pointed out that the Basic Law of the State and all laws have ensured the independence of judiciary considering it as a key pillar within the state of establishments.

The meeting reviewed the major aspects pertaining to supporting the GCC joint coordination, the importance of promoting cooperation between supreme courts and cassation courts and rehabilitating judges of supreme courts in the member states, as well as seeking to develop judicial legislations and systems to cope with requirements of time.

The GCC chairmen of supreme and cassation courts thanked the Sultanate for hosting this meeting, as well as its constant support for the success of the GCC march.

They sent utmost thanks and appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. They also hailed the expansion and progress witnessed by judiciary and courts in Oman in a manner that facilitates litigation and enforcing justice.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Dr Is’haq bin Ahmed al Busaidi, Chairman of the Supreme Court, Vice President of the Supreme Judiciary Council. –ONA