Sayyid Fahd receives former French president

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received Nicolas Sarkozy, former president of France, in Muscat on Sunday. He conveyed greetings and good wishes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. After Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guest, he affirmed the deep, firm, historic ties with France and the steady development they witnessed in many fields, thanks to the keenness accorded by the leadership of both countries to achieve the interest of their friendly peoples.

HH Sayyid Fahd commended the constructive role played by Sarkozy during his tenure as French president to promote the bilateral cooperation between France and the Sultanate. During the meeting, the latest developments witnessed by the international arena were comprehensively reviewed, in addition to touching on several matters of common concern.

Sarkozy expressed his gratitude of this visit to the Sultanate of which his country holds all appreciation and respect for its leading role at the regional and international levels, and for strengthening ties of friendship and understanding among all peoples. The meeting was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, and Renaud Salins, Ambassador of France to the Sultanate. — ONA

Photos by Mohamed al Rashdi