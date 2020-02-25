Sayyid Fahd receives Foreign Affairs Secretary of the Philippines

Muscat: Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers on Tuesday received Teodoro Locsin, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines.

After Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation, the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and means of promoting cooperation between them in economic fields, encouraging joint ventures in sectors of energy and agriculture, setting up small and medium projects and organizing exhibitions were reviewed. Issues and regional and international developments were also reviewed.

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines stressed the importance of this visit to the Sultanate due to its positives at the level of sharing views on a range of issues of concern to the two friendly countries. He affirmed his country’s appreciation over the balanced policy being pursued by Oman in its international relations and promoting understanding among nations. He also praised the talks he conducted with the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs and officials in the Sultanate.

The meeting was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs and Narciso T Castaneda Ambassador of the Philippines to the Sultanate. –ONA

