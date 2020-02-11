Sayyid Fahd receives FIA president

Muscat: Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers receives on Tuesday Jean Todt, President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and his accompanying delegation, who is currently visiting the Sultanate to take part in the FIA Middle East and North Africa (Mena) conference 2020, which is being held in Muscat for the first time with the participation of 20 countries.

After welcoming the guest and his accompanying delegation, Sayyid Fahd expressed the Sultanate’s appreciation for the role carried out by FIA in the field of enhancing communication among peoples through organising international competitions, in which youth from various countries of the world compete, based on the integrity of the competition and the safety of the contestants. He also affirmed that the Sultanate is making use of what is necessary to promote the youth sector as main pillars of the comprehensive development.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of supporting cooperation fields between the Sultanate and the FIA, in addition to reviewing a number of relevant topics.

On his turn, Todt expressed his appreciation and that of his accompanying delegation on this visit and the FIA’s appreciation for the Sultanate’s continuous and positive cooperation with international sport agencies. He valued the exerted efforts for the success of the conference and the Sultanate’s hosting of motor racing as an appropriate opportunity to introduce what the Sultanate has accomplished over half a century and the completed infrastructure. He also hailed the importance of the meetings with the Minister of Sports Affairs and the officials in this sector in the Sultanate.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed Al Mardouf al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, Brigadier Salim bin Ali al Maskari, Chairman of Oman Automobile Association (OAA) Board, Brigadier Jamal bin Saeed al Taie, OAA Deputy Chairman, Dr Mohammed bin Selim, FIA Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa and Graham Stoker, FIA Deputy President. –ONA