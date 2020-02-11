Sayyid Fahd receives FIA President

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received Jean Todt, President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and his accompanying delegation, in Muscat on Tuesday. Todt is visiting the Sultanate to take part in the FIA Middle East and North Africa (Mena) conference 2020, which is being held in Muscat for the first time with the participation of 20 countries.

Sayyid Fahd expressed the Sultanate’s appreciation for the role carried out by FIA in the field of enhancing communication among peoples through organising international competitions, in which youth from various countries of the world compete.

They discussed means of supporting cooperation between the Sultanate and the FIA, in addition to reviewing a number of relevant topics.

Todt expressed FIA’s appreciation for the Sultanate’s continuous and positive cooperation with international sport agencies. He valued the exerted efforts for the success of the conference and the Sultanate’s hosting of motor racing as an appropriate opportunity to introduce what the Sultanate has accomplished over half a century and the completed infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, Brigadier Salim bin Ali al Maskari, Chairman of Oman Automobile Association (OAA), Brigadier Jamal bin Saeed al Taie, OAA Deputy Chairman, Dr Mohammed bin Selim, FIA Vice-President for the Middle East and North Africa and Graham Stoker, FIA Deputy President. — ONA

