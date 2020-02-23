Sayyid Fahd receives chairman of Paris International Book Fair

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Sunday received Vincent Montagne, Chairman of Paris International Book Fair, President of French Publishers Association, who is currently visiting the Sultanate as a guest of honour in the 25th version of Muscat International Book Fair. The guest conveyed greetings of French officials along with best wishes of further progress and growth to the Sultanate. HH Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guest and reviewed aspects of cooperation in the cultural and knowledge fields due to their importance in encouraging intellectual and literal innovations and promoting cohesion and understanding among peoples.

HH Sayyid Fahd also thanked the guest for the attention and appreciation extended by the French officials to the Omani delegation during the Sultanate’s participation in the Paris International Book Fair. On his turn, the guest highlighted the importance of Muscat International Book Fair during its silver jubilee. The fair is an important occasion to highlight achievements of 50 years of renaissance, as well as spotlighting Oman’s ancient history and bright present. The meeting was attended by Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information. — ONA