Sayyid Fahd receives Brazilian president’s envoy

Muscat: On behalf of His Majesty, HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers on Sunday received Eduardo Bolsonaro, Chairman of Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committee of the Brazilian National Congress’ Chamber of Deputies.

The guest delivered a verbal message from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to His Majesty on the strengthening of the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and Brazil. He also conveyed the Brazilian president’s greetings and best wishes to His Majesty.

The meeting discussed ways of fostering bilateral relations in the commercial, economic and technical fields and reviewed a number of current issues on the regional and international arenas.

The Brazilian president’s envoy expressed his country’s appreciation for the constructive role the Sultanate is playing in international relations. He commended the Sultanate’s march of comprehensive development and the Shura experience.

HH Sayyid Fahd asked the Brazilian president’ envoy to convey the greetings and best wishes of His Majesty to President Jair Bolsonaro and the friendly Brazilian people.

The meeting was attended by Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura. — ONA