HH Sayyid Fahd praises Supreme Committee’s anti-Covid efforts

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Supreme Committee for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

HH Sayyid Fahd extended his thanks and appreciation to the Supreme Committee for the constant efforts it is exerting to curb the adverse impact of the pandemic currently striking the whole world resulting in health, economic and social implications.

HH Sayyid Fahd also expressed the government’s appreciation for the efforts undertaken by all the state sectors particularly the Sultan’s Armed Forces, Royal Oman Police and the other security services as well as the crucial humanitarian role being made by healthcare sector. He also praised the role of the public and private sector’s establishments noting that the media is putting in a prominent and esteemed efforts in this regard. He added that all these efforts combined have contributed to achieving positive results hence avoiding large-scale risk seen in some countries.

HH Sayyid Fahd noted that the civilized Omani society and its response and cooperation with the decisions of the Supreme Committee have limited the impact of the pandemic, praying to Allah the Almighty to safeguard the country and its leaders from harm and to grant us all success. — ONA