Head stories Main 

HH Sayyid Fahd praises Supreme Committee’s anti-Covid efforts

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Supreme Committee for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

HH Sayyid Fahd extended his thanks and appreciation to the Supreme Committee for the constant efforts it is exerting to curb the adverse impact of the pandemic currently striking the whole world resulting in health, economic and social implications.

HH Sayyid Fahd also expressed the government’s appreciation for the efforts undertaken by all the state sectors particularly the Sultan’s Armed Forces, Royal Oman Police and the other security services as well as the crucial humanitarian role being made by healthcare sector. He also praised the role of the public and private sector’s establishments noting that the media is putting in a prominent and esteemed efforts in this regard. He added that all these efforts combined have contributed to achieving positive results hence avoiding large-scale risk seen in some countries.

HH Sayyid Fahd noted that the civilized Omani society and its response and cooperation with the decisions of the Supreme Committee have limited the impact of the pandemic, praying to Allah the Almighty to safeguard the country and its leaders from harm and to grant us all success. — ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6749 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

His Majesty greets president of Peru

Oman Observer Comments Off on His Majesty greets president of Peru

Nasa’s InSight will decode how mountains formed on Mars

Oman Observer Comments Off on Nasa’s InSight will decode how mountains formed on Mars

HM confers Al Numan Order on Chinese Ambassador

Oman Observer Comments Off on HM confers Al Numan Order on Chinese Ambassador