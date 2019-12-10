Sayyid Fahd leads Sultanate’s delegation in GCC Summit in Riyadh

Riyadh: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh on Tuesday to lead the Sultanate’s delegation in the 40th Summit of the GCC Leaders. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) received Sayyid Fahd upon his arrival in King Salman Air Base. Sayyid Fahd was also received by their highnesses the princes, KSA officials, Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary General and members of the Sultanate’s Embassy in Riyadh.

Upon his arrival in KSA to take part in the 40th Summit of the GCC Leaders, Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers gave a press statement, “On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, it is my honour to lead the Sultanate’s delegation in the 40th Summit of the GCC Leaders being held in Riyadh in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to convey greetings of His Majesty along with his good wishes of success to the GCC leaders and their representatives to achieve the prospective goals”.

Sayyid Fahd said, “The current stage witnesses many developments that shadowed the regional and international arenas. The Sultanate of Oman expresses its utmost appreciation to the good efforts exerted for convergence of views, coordination of stances among states of the region to reach unified visions in confronting the challenges to achieve aspirations of the GCC peoples towards better future where stability and security prevail”. Sayyid Fahd added, “The Gulf Cooperation Council, since its establishment in 1981 till now, has made many achievements in economic, scientific and cultural fields, which require further endeavours to preserve such accomplishments through constant development at all sectors that target upgrading growth rates in a manner that contributes to maintaining the outstanding position achieved by the Council nowadays”.

Sayyid Fahd affirmed, “The Sultanate of Oman, under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan, affirms its support to the march of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as its constant endeavour to coordinate with all member states in a bid to enhance further rapprochement and preserve the supreme interests of the GCC states. While the Sultanate expresses gratitude to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; its leadership, government and people, it appeals to Allah the Almighty to grant the brotherly Saudi people and GCC peoples further welfare, progress and prosperity”. Sayyid Fahd is accompanied by an official delegation comprising Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs and some government officials. –ONA

40th GCC Summit Begins in Riyadh

The GCC leaders began deliberations of the 40th GCC Summit in Al Diriyah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. The Sultanate’s delegation is led on behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, by Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers. The GCC leaders discusses a range of important topics to enhance the march of cooperation and integrity among the member states in various political, defence, security, economic and social fields, in addition to addressing the regional and international political developments, as well as the security situations in the region.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed his thanks and gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said for his efforts in the success of Council’s deliberations during the previous session. At his opening speech, King Salman affirmed that the Council, since its establishment, managed to bypass the crises experienced by the region. He pointed out that the region witnesses situations and challenges that require collaboration of efforts to face them. –ONA

