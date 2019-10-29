Sayyid Fahd gets message from Palestinian PM

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received on Tuesday Tayseer Farhat, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Sultanate, who handed over a written message to HH Sayyid Fahd from Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of the State of Palestine. The message included greetings of the Palestinian leadership along with best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The conversations during the meeting dealt with the sincere efforts exerted to support the Palestinian cause and to strengthen the Palestinian steadfastness, as well as reviewing the current developments at the regional arena.

HH Sayyid Fahd stressed the Sultanate’s continuous support for the Palestinian cause to restore the legitimate national rights for the Palestinian people. The Palestinian ambassador expressed his country’s appreciation for the Sultanate’s supportive stances for the Palestinian people, which reflect its permanent keenness in maintaining security and stability in the region and preserving its peoples’ gains. — ONA