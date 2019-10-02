Sayyid Badr visits NDC

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, visited the National Defence College (NDC) to inspect the activities of the first parallel programme which is currently under way at NDC. He was accompanied during the visit by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces. The minister responsible for defence affairs was briefed about the programme which is aimed at strengthening the participants’ skills and abilities as well as developing the basics of the national joint work and directing national efforts towards capacity improvement in various fields. Sayyid Badr commended the programme’s initial results and gave directives for the continuation of such programmes and further developing them in the future.

