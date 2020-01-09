Sayyid Badr visits MSC

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday visited the Maritime Security Centre (MSC), where he was received by Commodore Salim bin Nasser al Qasmi, Senior Staff Officer at the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO).

Sayyid Badr was briefed about the tasks and roles of the centre in managing and leading maritime security operations against marine risks, including search and rescue efforts, and preserving the marine environment from various risks as well as coordinating between various departments.

Sayyid Badr also reviewed the modern devices and equipment used in supporting maritime security operations.

