Sayyid Badr tours Al Batinah marine zone

MUSANNAH: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs on Wednesday made a tour of inspection to the Said bin Sultan Naval Base and a number of units of Al Batinah marine zone. Sayyid Badr was accompanied during the tour by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO). The minister responsible for defence inspected the facilities, equipment and installations of the Said bin Sultan Naval Base and listened to an explanation about the plans for developing the naval base.

