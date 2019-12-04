Sayyid Badr receives Qatari message

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received a written message from Dr Khalid bin Mohammed al Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs in the State of Qatar, inviting him to attend activities of Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference 2020 (DIMDEX), which will be held in Doha City in March, 2020. The message was handed over to Sayyid Badr when he received Shaikh Jasim bin Abdulrahman al Thani, Qatari Ambassador to the Sultanate, at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj on Wednesday. The meeting reviewed the friendly relations between the two countries and discussed several matters of common concern. — ONA

Related